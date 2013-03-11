MILAN, March 11 Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Monday its net profit in 2012 rose by 24 percent to 642.5 million euros.

It said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.5 percent after a 500 million euro dividend proposal.

Intesa Sanpaolo reports full-year results on Tuesday. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio)