MILAN Nov 17 Intesa Sanpaolo has signed preliminary agreements to sell a small part of its 42.4-percent stake in Italy's central bank at book value, the lender said on Tuesday.

Italy's biggest bank by branches will transfer a 5.7 percent stake of the Bank of Italy's share capital to a group of domestic pension funds and Banca del Piemonte for a total consideration of around 430 million euros ($459 million), it said in a statement.

The Bank of Italy's board of directors will have to give a green light to the transaction. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)