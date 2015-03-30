MILAN, March 30 Intesa Sanpaolo and Blackstone have agreed to provide funds to mid-sized Italian businesses in a deal that underscores growing international interest in investing in the recovery of the euro zone's third-largest economy.

The Italian lender and GSO Capital Partners, the credit investment arm of the U.S. group, will target sub-investment grade companies that want to grow, make acquisitions or pay back debt, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The deal comes as Italy emerges from its worst recession in 60 years with the bank loan market showing the first signs of a recovery following nearly three years of tight credit.

Small- and mid-sized firms, which represent the backbone of the Italian economy, are looking at ways to diversify from bank loans on which they have been relying for years.

Giovanni Gilli, head of Intesa unit Capital Light Bank, said in the statement that the deal was aimed at current and new clients and would focus on long-term financing.

According to the latest data from the Italian banking lobby, lending by Italian banks to families and businesses fell for the 33rd consecutive month in February, even though the rate of decline was the lowest since July 2012. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by David Clarke)