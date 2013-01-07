MILAN Jan 7 The guidance for the three-year tranche of a dollar-denominated bond to be issued by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is 275-280 basis points over the yield of equivalent U.S. Treasury bonds, sources close to the operation said on Monday.

For the five-year tranche, the guidance is 310-315 basis points over comparable Treasuries, the sources said.

The deal is expected to be priced later today.

(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)