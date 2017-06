MILAN Jan 7 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has received orders for more than $3 billion for a dual-tranche bond denominated in U.S. dollars, sources close to the operation said on Monday.

One of the sources said the orders were evenly spread between the three-year and five-year tranches, with a slight preference for the latter.

The deal is expected to be priced later today.

(Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)