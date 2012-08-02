MILAN Aug 2 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday its latest bond buyback would add around 220 million euros to the bank's net income in the third quarter, boosting its Core Tier 1 ratio by seven basis points.

Intesa last month repurchased senior and subordinated debt for 1.66 billion euros in a buyback aimed at improving its capital position. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)