DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
MILAN, July 31 Intesa Sanpaolo prefers to sit on a pile of excess capital at a time when several other banks in Europe will have to consider capital increases, the chief executive of Italy's biggest retail bank said.
Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, speaking on a conference call with analysts after reporting first-half results, did not name any lender which in his view may need to think about a cash call.
The European Central Bank is completing a review of banks under its supervision, including an assessment of the riskiness of their business model and whether they need any additional capital. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.