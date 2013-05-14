BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
MILAN May 14 The results of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo in the first three months are in line with commitments it made regarding its dividend, the CEO said on Tuesday.
"Overall, I am pleased with the Q1 results - which I understand are above consensus - and are in line with our dividend commitments," the lender's Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said in a statement.
Intesa Sanpaolo's net profit fell by 62 percent in the first quarter but still came in slightly above expectations thanks to strong fees.
Loan loss provisions, however, rose by 20 percent to 1.17 billion euros.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned 1.40 billion naira versus 2.46 billion naira year ago
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday: