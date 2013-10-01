MILAN Oct 1 Intesa Sanpaolo said it had agreed to give former CEO Tommaso Cucchiani a severance payment of 3.6 million euros ($4.9 million) from his nearly two years at the helm of Italy's biggest retail bank.

Intesa said Cucchiani will remain at the bank until April 1, 2014 to carry out activities identified by the new CEO Carlo Messina, to whom he reports. Until that date, Cucchiani will receive compensation plus pension benefits. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)