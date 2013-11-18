MILAN Nov 18 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest retail bank, considers paying a dividend a priority to
keep its investment appeal, chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro said
on Monday.
Gros Pietro also said the bank was not a long-term investor
in Telecom Italia, now at the centre of a strategy
shift. But a future exit from the Italian telecoms operator
would depend on the company's future corporate structure as well
as its investment strategy.
Telefonica is the largest investor in Telecom
Italia, which it controls together with Intesa Sanpaolo and two
other Italian investors.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)