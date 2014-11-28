MILAN Nov 28 Intesa Sanpaolo would
definitely consider bidding for Royal Bank of Scotland's
wealth management arm Coutts if the whole unit were put up for
sale but is less interested in buying only its international
operations, the Italian bank's chief said on Friday.
Italy's biggest retail lender is seeking to expand into
private banking and asset management for the wealthy, and Chief
Executive Carlo Messina cited Switzerland, Asia, the United
States and Britain as the key regions where it wants to grow.
"I think Coutts is interesting as a whole. If it were put up
for sale as a whole, I'd definitely consider it. I am not ruling
anything out but the international arm is less valuable, because
they don't give you the brand with it," he told reporters.
