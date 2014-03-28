MILAN, March 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will in the next three years sell its stakes in airline Alitalia, Telecom Italia's holding company Telco and publisher RCS Mediagroup

"We will sell all our equity holdings by 2017. Fullstop," Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told reporters on Friday.

Messina said that after BlackRock had become the bank's second-biggest shareholder, he hoped more international investors would buy stakes in the lender. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)