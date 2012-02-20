(Fixes reporting credit)

MILAN Feb 20 Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo does not want to reduce its exposure to Italian sovereign debt, the lender's management board chairman Andrea Beltratti said on Monday.

"We certainly have not intention to reduce it," Beltratti said on the sidelines of a meeting.

"We consider that the balance between expected yield and risk on Italian sovereign bonds is still interesting. It was certainly more interesting a few weeks ago when spreads were even higher, but we think it does not really reflect the credit merit of our country," he added.