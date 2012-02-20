(Fixes reporting credit)
MILAN Feb 20 Italy's largest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo does not want to reduce its exposure to
Italian sovereign debt, the lender's management board chairman
Andrea Beltratti said on Monday.
"We certainly have not intention to reduce it," Beltratti
said on the sidelines of a meeting.
"We consider that the balance between expected yield and
risk on Italian sovereign bonds is still interesting. It was
certainly more interesting a few weeks ago when spreads were
even higher, but we think it does not really reflect the credit
merit of our country," he added.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala)