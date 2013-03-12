MILAN, March 12 The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo
said on Tuesday Italy's biggest retail bank could cut
its presence in Hungary, which he said had turned into a
"nightmare" for the financial services sector.
"Hungary as you know used to be very good for financial
services, it has now turned into a sort of nightmare," Enrico
Cucchiani told analysts in a conference call on results.
Intesa's Hungarian unit lost 279 million euros in the fourth
quarter, the bank said earlier in a presentation, mostly due to
higher loan loss provisions.
"We made a very significant acknowledgment of the situation
in the fourth quarter, it continues to be a challenging
environment, we have plans in place to restructure operations
rather agressively," he said. "We sent a team there and could
reduce our presence."
Later in the conference call he added: "I am happy with the
language I am using about Hungary and I stick to
that....everyone is pretty concerned about Hungary."
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)