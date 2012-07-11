ROME, July 11 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has a Core Tier 1 ratio of 10.7 percent and expects it to improve further by the end of the year, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"We have one of the highest Core Tier 1 ratios in Europe. Today it stands at 10.7 percent and it will improve significantly by the end of the year," Enrico Cucchiani said.

At the end of March Intesa Sanpaolo had a core Tier 1 ratio of 10.5 percent - one of the strongest in Italy.

Cucchiani also said loan-loss provisions at the bank were adequate, or "they are high enough so that we can be relaxed."

On Tuesday the Bank of Italy said the annual growth in non-performing loans stood at 15.1 percent, up from 14.6 percent the previous month.

Asked about reports the bank could cut 1,000 branches, Cucchiani said "the number of transactions has fallen 15 percent in Italy. The banking system must take into account this development. It is an issue on the agenda for us as for any other bank."

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto and Stefano Bernabei)