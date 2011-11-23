* Cucchiani to be proposed at supervisory board meeting Thursday-source

MILAN, Nov 23 MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Enrico Cucchiani, a board member of Allianz, is the frontrunner for the chief executive job at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, a senior source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The source, who declined to be named, said Cucchiani's name would be proposed to Intesa's supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday set to pick a replacement for former CEO Corrado Passera, who quit last week.

"Cucchiani is the frontrunner. We are going towards his appointment as CEO," the source told Reuters.

A spokesman for Allianz in Italy and Intesa Sanpaolo both declined to comment.

A second source said that Cucchiani, the head of German insurer Allianz's Italian unit, had emerged as a candidate for the job in the run-up to the meeting.

Cucchiani, 61, also sits on the board of Intesa's domestic rival UniCredit and tyre maker Pirelli. He has worked at McKinsey as a banking specialist and has been an adviser to Merrill Lynch and Chase Manhattan Bank.

Passera, widely seen as the man who turned round Banca Intesa before its 2007 merger with Sanpaolo IMI, resigned to take up a job as industry minister in Italy's new government.

Intesa general director and deputy CEO Marco Morelli was handed the powers of CEO in accordance with the bank's bylaws. The bank did not say how long Morelli's mandate would last.

Cucchiani's candidature needs to win the support of Intesa's foundation shareholders, which own a combined 25 percent stake and are believed to favour an internal candidate to steer the bank at a difficult time given the spreading debt crisis.

However, Italian newspapers have reported that influential supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli had been sounding out candidates from outside the bank, and a third source said such an option had been gaining ground in recent days.

Under its bylaws, the bank's supervisory board proposes the name of any new chief executive, who is then appointed by the management board.

Intesa Sanpaolo shares closed down 3.7 percent at 1.08 euros, while the European banking index was down 2.6 percent. (Additional reporting by Gianni Montani in Turin; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Dan Lalor)