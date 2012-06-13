MILAN, June 13 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo has not yet developed a plan to rationalise its large branch network, its chief executive said, declining to confirm media reports that the lender is considering closing 1,000 outlets.

"This is a number that has been circulating. But things can be examined only when there are concrete plans," Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

A union member had told Reuters last month that Intesa's executives had raised the prospect of cutting 1,000 branches, equivalent to nearly one fifth of the bank's domestic network, at a meeting with unions.

This would be more than double the 400 branches expected to be eliminated by the bank's 2011-13 business plan. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala; Editing by Greg Mahlich)