TURIN, Italy Oct 29 Retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo
should renew its two boards before elections next year
which could prompt speculative attacks against Italy, veteran
Intesa banker Giovanni Bazoli said on Monday.
Investors have been fretting about what kind of government
might succeed the unelected administration led by Mario Monti,
who was sworn in last November as the euro zone debt crisis was
pushing Italy's borrowing costs out of control.
Bazoli, who is chairman of Intesa's supervisory board, said
Italy's biggest retail bank should make sure its governance
structure is fully equipped to deal with a possible return of
market jitters.
Intesa's supervisory and management boards come up for
renewal next year and would normally be replaced by the annual
shareholder meeting which takes place in April. But that would
risk overlapping with the general election, which must be held
by the end of the same month.
"We hope there won't be speculative waves against Italian
debt (with the national election) ... But if they did take place
wouldn't it be better if the bank had all its structures
functioning properly?" Bazoli said to reporters on the sidelines
of a shareholder meeting.
The meeting approved a change to the bank's bylaws that will
increase the number of bank executives on its management board
to a maximum of four from just one now.
