MILAN Dec 22 A top executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail lender, said on
Thursday in a newspaper that the European Central Bank's
three-year loans can ease but not resolve tensions on the cost
of financing.
The ECB funding at a 1 percent interest rate "can ease but
not resolve the tensions on financing costs of intermediaries
and so for final debtors", Andrea Beltratti chairman of Intesa's
management board said in Il Sole 24 Ore.
"Only with a lasting narrowing of the spread will it be
possible to reduce structurally the cost of credit," he said in
the interview in the business daily.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen Italian banks tapped 116
billion euros of new three-year loans offered by the ECB, nearly
a quarter of the total, three sources with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)