MILAN Aug 2 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, said on Friday it had repaid 12 billion euros of cheap funds it took from the European Central Bank and would continue to focus its strategy on capital strengthening.

In a slide presentation after reporting a bigger than expected fall in its second-quarter net profit, Intesa said it had reimbursed the funds as of June 26. Intesa took a total of 36 billion euros from the ECB at special tenders in December 2011 and February 2012.

It said its strategy would focus on shoring up its capital, derisking and improving efficiency to avoid capital increases and prepare for an asset quality review to be launched by the ECB and industry-wide stress tests.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Francesca Landini)