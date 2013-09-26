BRIEF-Quonia FY net loss widens to 2.5 mln euros
* FY revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) versus 425,636 euros year ago
MILAN, Sept 26 Market rumours about any kind of tie-up between Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo and struggling domestic rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena are groundless, the head of Intesa's management board said on Thursday.
"Rumours ... with respect to any form of combination involving Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena are entirely groundless," management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said in a statement.
ZAGREB, April 10 The Croatian government on Monday nominated Ante Ramljak to head the restructuring of food producer and retailer Agrokor which is aimed at averting the bankruptcy of the country's biggest private company.