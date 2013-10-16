MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not enter into any rescue plan for scandal-plagued Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Intesa's supervisory board chairman said on Wednesday.

"I categorically rule it out," Giovanni Bazoli said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan when asked about a possible involvement in the Monte Paschi rescue.

Intesa's management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro has also denied market rumours that Intesa, Italy's largest retail bank, could ride to the rescue of the troubled Siena lender.

