MILAN Oct 16 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
will not enter into any rescue plan for scandal-plagued Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Intesa's supervisory board
chairman said on Wednesday.
"I categorically rule it out," Giovanni Bazoli said on the
sidelines of a conference in Milan when asked about a possible
involvement in the Monte Paschi rescue.
Intesa's management board chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro
has also denied market rumours that Intesa, Italy's largest
retail bank, could ride to the rescue of the troubled Siena
lender.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie)