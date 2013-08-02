MILAN Aug 2 Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo
, Italy's biggest retail bank, fell more than expected
in the second quarter, declining by 75 percent as the lender set
aside more money to cover for souring loans in its recession-hit
home turf.
The bank, the first Italian lender to report first-half
results, posted a net profit of 116 million euros ($153.5
million) compared with 470 million euros a year ago and an
average forecast of 183 million euros in a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
Intesa said it had set aside 2.56 billion euros in the first
half of 2013 for loan loss provisions, up 25 percent from a year
ago.
That comes on top of loan loss charges of 4.7 billion euros
the bank booked in 2012, reflecting the difficult economic
backdrop in Italy - where Intesa earns 80 percent of its
revenues.
Despite the mounting provisions, and the poor performance of
its Hungarian and Ukrainian units, the bank said it improved its
capital strength, with a Basel III compliant common equity ratio
rising to 11 percent from 10.7 percent at the end of March - one
of the strongest in Italy.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)