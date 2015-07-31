MILAN, July 31 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo posted its best first-half profit in
seven years and said charges to cover for bad loan losses were
the lowest since 2011 as a fragile economic recovery takes hold
in its home market.
Intesa's profit in the first half came in just above 2
billion euros, of which 940 million euros in the second quarter
- well above an analyst consensus of 735 million euros for the
three months through June.
The bank said its fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio, a key
measure of financial strength, had edged higher to 13.3 percent
at the end of June from 13.2 percent three months earlier - one
of the strongest in Italy.
The bank said it stuck by its pledge to pay out 2 billion
euros in dividends this year.
Loan loss provisions for the first six month stood at 1.6
billion euros, down 29 percent compared with a year ago and the
lowest level in four years.
