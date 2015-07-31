MILAN, July 31 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted its best first-half profit in seven years and said charges to cover for bad loan losses were the lowest since 2011 as a fragile economic recovery takes hold in its home market.

Intesa's profit in the first half came in just above 2 billion euros, of which 940 million euros in the second quarter - well above an analyst consensus of 735 million euros for the three months through June.

The bank said its fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, had edged higher to 13.3 percent at the end of June from 13.2 percent three months earlier - one of the strongest in Italy.

The bank said it stuck by its pledge to pay out 2 billion euros in dividends this year.

Loan loss provisions for the first six month stood at 1.6 billion euros, down 29 percent compared with a year ago and the lowest level in four years. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)