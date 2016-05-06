MILAN May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest retail bank, posted a forecast-beating net profit in the
first quarter thanks to lower loan loss charges, but net
commissions fell 11 percent due to turbulent financial markets.
Intesa confirmed its target of paying a generous 3 billion
euros in cash dividends on its 2016 results.
Net profit in the first three months of the year came in at
806 million euros, down from 1.06 billion euros a year ago but
above an analyst consensus of 713 million euros.
This was helped by lower provisions on bad loans, which at
694 million euros were down 25 percent from the previous
three-month period - the lowest quarterly provisions since 2011.
The bank's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of
financial strength, was unchanged at 13.1 percent at the end of
March.
Net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail
bank makes from its core lending business, fell by 3.7 percent
on a quarterly basis and 4.6 percent when compared with a year
ago, indicating the challenges faced by banks as they grapple
with negative interest rates.
Intesa has in recent years shifted its business model
towards its more lucrative asset management operations, but
market turmoil since the start of the year weighed on
commissions.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)