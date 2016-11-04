MILAN Nov 4 Intesa Sanpaolo posted a
13 percent decline in its third quarter net profit due to higher
loan loss provisions and lower revenues, though its core capital
strengthened further.
Net profit came in at 628 million euros, down from 722
million euros a year ago but above an average analyst consensus
of 552 million euros.
The bank said it had booked loan loss charges of 917 million
euros in the third quarter, in line with the second quarter but
up from 769 million euros in the same period of 2015.
The common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of
financial strength, rose to 13 percent from 12.9 percent at the
end of June - one of the strongest levels in Italy.
The bank said it expected net profits in 2016 to be above
last year's, adding this was compatible with its pledge to
distribute 3 billion euros of cash dividends.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)