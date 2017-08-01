Intesa Q2 net profit beats forecasts

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo fell 7 percent in the second quarter of the year but still beat analyst forecasts thanks to a strong rise in trading income.

Net profit came in at 837 million euros compared with 901 million euros a year ago. A consensus forecast from five analysts compiled by Reuters had net income at 675 million euros.

The stated profit figure totalled 4.34 billion euros, boosted by a 3.5 billion euros cash injection from the Italian government to offset the impact of Intesa taking on the good assets of two Veneto-based lenders.

Trading income in the quarter was 365 million euros, up sharply from 226 million euros in the first quarter.

The pro-forma fully loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, came in at 13 percent - one of the highest in Italy.

The bank said results were in line with its goal of paying 3.4 billion euros in cash dividends on its 2017 accounts.