MILAN, July 31 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, posted its best first-half profit in seven years on Friday and said charges to cover for bad loan losses were at their lowest level since 2011 thanks to the country's tentative economic recovery.

Intesa's net profit in the first half came in at just over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) with 940 million euros made in the second quarter, well above the consensus forecast by analysts of 735 million euros.

Revenues rose 10 percent thanks to strong trading income and a 42.5 percent increase in the pre-tax earnings of the wealth management unit - underscoring the bank's increased focus on asset management, private banking and insurance to offset weak lending margins due to low interest rates.

Commissions - which at 3.8 billion euros were the highest in the bank's history - now account for 40 percent of revenues, against 30 percent three years ago.

The bank said its fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, had edged higher to 13.3 percent at the end of June from 13.2 percent three months earlier - one of the strongest in Italy.

This was despite an increase in Italian government bond yields due to the Greek debt crisis that had a negative impact on the capital base of the country's lenders.

The bank said it stuck by its pledge to pay out 2 billion euros in dividends this year, helping its shares rise 1 percent to 3.49 euros by 1251 GMT.

In a sign that the Italian economy is finally emerging from its longest recession since World War II, Intesa said the amount of cash it had to set aside for bad loan losses stood at 1.6 billion euros in the first six months, down 29 percent on a year ago and the lowest level in four years.

Italy's economy, where Intesa makes 80 percent of its revenues, is expected to grow 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016, according to Bank of Italy forecasts which were revised slightly higher earlier this month. ($1=0.9038 euros)