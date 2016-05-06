(Adds share reaction, analyst comment)
MILAN May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
biggest retail bank, beat first-quarter net profit forecasts
thanks to lower loan loss charges, but net commissions fell 11
percent due to turbulent financial markets.
Net profit in the first three months of the year came in at
806 million euros ($921 million), Intesa said on Friday, down
from 1.06 billion euros a year ago but above analysts' average
forecast of 713 million euros.
This was helped by lower provisions on bad loans, which at
694 million euros were down 25 percent from the previous
three-month period - the lowest since 2011.
Intesa confirmed its target of paying 3 billion euros in
cash dividends on its 2016 results and the bank's fully-loaded
CET 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - was
unchanged at 13.1 percent, one of the highest in Europe.
However, operating revenues fell 11 percent from a year ago.
This was due to a 4.6 percent decline in net interest
income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its
core lending business - indicating the challenges faced by banks
as they grapple with negative interest rates.
Intesa has in recent years shifted its business model
towards more lucrative asset management operations, but market
turmoil since the start of the year weighed on commissions.
Shares pared losses after a 2.5 percent decline in early
trade but remained in negative territory, shedding 0.5 percent
to 2.2 euros by 1209 GMT.
"These are good though not brilliant results," said Vincenzo
Longo of broker IG. "The only flaw is the level of revenues
which is quite low, but this remains one of Europe's most solid
banks."
($1 = 0.8753 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by
Mark Potter)