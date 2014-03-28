MILAN, March 28 Ukraine accounts for just 0.2
percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's total assets so its impact
on the Italian bank's balance sheet is "negligible", the
lender's CEO Carlo Messina said on Friday.
Intesa said in January it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian
subsidiary Pravex-Bank to CentraGas Holding, a unit of
Ukraine-based Group DF, for 74 million euros ($102 million).
Messina told a conference call with analysts on Friday that
the buyer's situation was "unclear" because of judicial
developments related to the recent turmoil in the country and
that Intesa was in talks with the local regulator to see whether
the deal would go ahead.
He nodded when an analyst asked him whether Intesa could
just shut down the unit and leave the country.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
