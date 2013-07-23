KIEV, July 23 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo is in talks to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary
Pravex-bank, a source close to the talks told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Ukraine's banking sector was hit hard by the 2008
devaluation of the hryvnia, which made it hard for many
borrowers to repay loans denominated in foreign currency and
prompted a number of western European lenders to sell operations
there.
"They are actively looking for a buyer," the source said,
without indicating how much the Italian bank expects to raise
from selling Pravex-bank.
Intesa Sanpaolo bought Pravex-bank in 2008 for about $750
million but could have to take a loss on its sale. The
retail-focused Ukrainian lender had assets of about $700 million
at Apr. 1
Lenders including Germany's Commerzbank and Austria's Erste
Group Bank have already sold their Ukrainian
subsidiaries. Both of those booked significant charges on the
divestments.
Intesa Sanpaolo and Pravex-bank declined to comment on
Tuesday, though the Kommersant-Ukraine newspaper cited anonymous
sources in a report saying that the Italian bank had approached
at least three Ukrainian and Russian lenders.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Richard Balmforth and David Goodman)