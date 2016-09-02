CERNOBBIO, Italy , Sept 2 The merger of Intesa
SanPaolo's asset management unit Eurizon and Unicredit
counterpart Pioneer is not being examined, Intesa
SanPaolo chief executive Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told Reuters on
Friday.
"No, it's not on the table," he said on the sidelines of the
Ambrosetti business forum.
In the past few days, Italian media has said a merger of the
two asset managers could be an option UniCredit might consider
to help beef up its capital base.
