Aug 2 U.S. health authorities have traced at
least one source of an intestinal bug that has sickened more
than 400 people in 17 states to salad greens supplied to
restaurants by a company in Mexico.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a salad mix
linked to the outbreak of cyclosporiasis was supplied to
restaurants in Iowa and Nebraska by Taylor Farms de Mexico, a
processor of food service salads.
The FDA found that illnesses at four restaurants were traced
to Taylor Farms. The agency said it will be conducting an
assessment of the company's processing facility in Mexico to try
to learn the probable cause of the outbreak.
The FDA said its investigation "has not implicated consumer
packages sold in grocery stores."
At its most recent inspection at Taylor Farms, in 2011, the
FDA said it found no notable issues. The agency said that as a
result of the current investigation it is increasing
surveillance on other green leafy products exported to the
United States from Mexico.
It is unclear whether cases reported from other states are
part of the same outbreak. The investigation is ongoing.
Cyclosporiasis is most common in tropical and subtropical
regions of the world. The infection is caused by ingesting food
or water containing a one-celled parasite that is too small to
be detected without a microscope. Symptoms include watery
diarrhea, vomiting and body aches.
Most people with healthy immune systems recover from the
infection without treatment. Older people and those with
weakened immune systems might be at higher risk for prolonged
illness.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler)