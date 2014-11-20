UPDATE 2-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
Nov 20 Intica Systems AG :
* Says increase of revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2014
* Says outlook for fiscal 2014 slightly adjusted
* 9-month group sales improved 7 pct to 30.7 million euros(9 months 2013: 28.6 million euros)
* 9-month group earnings increased to 0.6 million euros(9 months 2013: 0.4 million euros)
* Says EBITDA was 4.3 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 4.3 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT rose from 0.8 million euros to 1.0 million euros
* Says expects that consolidated FY sales will be over 41 million euros and EBIT margin will be around 3 pct
* Says orders on hand amounted to around 42 million euros on Sept. 30, which was well above prior-year level of around 38 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
* Transact Technologies Inc - has increased quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock by 12.5% - to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: