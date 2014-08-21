Aug 21 Intica Systems AG :
* Says publishes interim report on H1 2014
* Says H1 group sales increased slightly to EUR 19.7 million
(H1 2013: EUR 19.5
million)
* Says H1 group earnings improved 14.2% to EUR 0.41 million (H1
2013: EUR 0.36
million)
* Says outlook for fiscal 2014 confirmed
* Says H1 group EBIT slipped slightly from EUR 0.7 million to
EUR 0.6 million
* Still expects the group to report sales of around EUR 43
million and an EBIT
margin of around 3.5% for 2014
* Says orders on hand amounted to around EUR 37 million as of
June 30, 2014
* Says group EBITDA dropped 7.7% to EUR 2.8 million in the
first six months of
2014 (H1 2013: EUR 3.0 million)
