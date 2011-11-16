HONG KONG Nov 16 Intime Department Store (Group) Co Ltd said the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd (GIC) would buy a total 134.2 million new and existing shares in the firm, raising its stake to 9.08 percent from 2.44 percent.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Intime said it would sell 76.7 million new shares to GIC at HK$9.9 per share, raising HK$747 million ($95.9 million) to fund expansion of its department store network in China.

GIC, established in 1981 to manage Singapore's foreign reserves, also agreed to buy 57.5 million existing Intime shares from its controlling shareholder at HK$9.90 each, representing a 7.5 percent discount to the previous close.

Shares of Intime, the largest department store chain in China's Zhejiang province in terms of sales, have fallen nearly 12 percent so far this year compared with a 16 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 7.783 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)