HONG KONG Nov 16 Intime Department Store
(Group) Co Ltd said the Government of Singapore
Investment Corporation Pte Ltd (GIC) would buy a total
134.2 million new and existing shares in the firm, raising its
stake to 9.08 percent from 2.44 percent.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Tuesday, Intime
said it would sell 76.7 million new shares to GIC at HK$9.9 per
share, raising HK$747 million ($95.9 million) to fund expansion
of its department store network in China.
GIC, established in 1981 to manage Singapore's foreign
reserves, also agreed to buy 57.5 million existing Intime shares
from its controlling shareholder at HK$9.90 each, representing a
7.5 percent discount to the previous close.
Shares of Intime, the largest department store chain in
China's Zhejiang province in terms of sales, have fallen nearly
12 percent so far this year compared with a 16 percent drop in
the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 7.783 Hong Kong Dollars)
