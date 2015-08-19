WASHINGTON Aug 19 The swap dealing unit of INTL
FCStone will pay $200,000 to settle civil charges
alleging it failed to diligently supervise traders in its Kansas
City Energy Group, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that the firm
is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.
According to the regulator, FCStone did not have adequate
policies to oversee its employees. For instance, it said, one
trader engaged in 30 unauthorized trades, leading to customer
losses of $1.2 million.
