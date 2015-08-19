WASHINGTON Aug 19 The swap dealing unit of INTL FCStone will pay $200,000 to settle civil charges alleging it failed to diligently supervise traders in its Kansas City Energy Group, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that the firm is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. According to the regulator, FCStone did not have adequate policies to oversee its employees. For instance, it said, one trader engaged in 30 unauthorized trades, leading to customer losses of $1.2 million. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)