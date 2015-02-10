NEW YORK Feb 10 After a bruising few years
roiled by scandals, increased regulation and higher trading
costs, fortune seems to be shining once again on mid-sized
commodity brokers such as INTL FCStone.
For banks and brokers that make money clearing and executing
trades for clients from grain elevators and copper wire makers
to hedge funds, scandals arising from the collapse of MF Global
and Peregrine Financial Group hurt trading volumes, increased
regulatory scrutiny and pushed costs higher.
Last year, lower volatility and concerns about waning demand
for the world's raw materials triggered an exodus of speculative
cash, prompting some analysts to say a decade-long bull market
had come to an end.
In the past six months though, those issues have taken more
of a backseat as volatile energy prices and bumper crops have
reignited an appetite for hedging among commercial users,
boosting trading volumes and revenue for brokers.
INTL FCStone reported its best quarterly results in two
years on Monday mainly on a 50 percent increase in commercial
hedging, its largest business. That offset slumping securities
income.
Chief Executive Sean O'Connor said no single factor was
behind the increase, but rather a string of events: from oil's
second-worst rout to a bumper corn crop to the retreat of big
banks from commodities over the past year.
"We don't have any magic science to it," he said in an
interview on Tuesday.
"The world is a more scary place for people and that's a
good environment for (banks and brokers)."
With crude oil prices down more than 50 percent since June,
companies that operate fleets of trucks and other fuel users
have rushed to lock in low oil prices, while grain elevators
holding big stocks have also shown an appetite for hedging.
Whipsawing prices have also increased interest in structured
products, which typically use derivatives to allow clients to
bet on market movements or reduce their risk, while widening
bid-offer spreads have bolstered margins.
For INTL FCStone, the results mark a turnaround after a
two-year "hard slog" resulting from benign price moves, intense
competition and tougher regulation, O'Connor said.
With its focus on mid-sized hedgers, the company is less
exposed to the retreat of institutional cash than banks such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Still the withdrawal of U.S. and European banks from
commodities trading has handed it new medium-sized metal
clients. It has also picked up business in China, the world's
top metal consumer, he said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)