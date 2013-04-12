NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. commodities brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday its INTL Hanley unit has expanded its precious metals team by adding Peter Thomas and Thomas Garland as senior traders focusing on its North American precious metals trading business.

Thomas and Garland are joining INTL Hanley from a Chicago-based metals firm, where they developed two precious metals electronic trading systems, the firm said in a statement.

The two systems are INTL Bullion Cart, which allows traders to acquire precious metals via a web-based interface, and INTL Tornado Precious Metals Trading System, which traders can use to hedge their price risk.

INTL Hanley is a proprietary option market-making firm. In 2010, INTL FCStone acquired Hanley Group Ltd to become INTL Hanley.