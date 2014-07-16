July 16 Italy's GTECH SpA will buy
International Game Technology in a cash-and-stock deal
valued at $6.4 billion, including net debt, the companies said
on Wednesday.
GTECH will pay $4.7 billion in cash and stock and the
assumption of $1.7 billion in net debt, the companies said in a
statement.
IGT and GTECH will combine under a newly formed holding
company based in the United Kingdom. The new company will apply
for listing solely on the New York Stock Exchange.
IGT shareholders will receive a total of $18.25 per share in
a combination of $13.69 in cash and 0.1819 ordinary share of the
new company for each share held.
