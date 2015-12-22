Dec 22 International Personal Finance Plc (IPF)
said it was evaluating alternative business models for
the Slovak market after the country's parliament passed
legislation that was expected to hit its business there.
IPF's stock was down 4.75 percent at 279.1 pence at 0926 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia together accounted for about
17.5 percent of IPF's revenue and about 20 percent of pretax
profit in 2014.
The lender, which provides small personal loans in eastern
Europe and Mexico, said earlier this month that it expected a
hit to its Slovak business from proposed consumer legislation
amendments.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)