March 1 Consumer credit lender International
Personal Finance Plc's (IPF) full-year pretax profit
fell 20.2 percent, hurt by lower income from the home credit
business, its biggest unit, and higher investment in its digital
platform.
* Profit before tax dropped to 92.6 million pounds ($114.49
million) in 2016 from 116.1 million pounds a year earlier.
* Statutory profit before tax fell 7.5 percent to 92.6
million pounds.
* Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 755.9 million pounds, but
number of customers fell 1.6 percent to 2.5 million.
* IPF said it now appeared more likely that implementation
of Poland's proposed rules to cap non-interest costs on consumer
loans would not be enacted until the second half of the year.
* "We expect the competitive and regulatory environment to
remain challenging," CEO Gerard Ryan said
($1 = 0.8088 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)