a day ago
CORRECTED-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
July 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say '2.4 million', not 'more than 2.8 million')

July 26 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.4 million borrowers in Europe and Mexico, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 43 million pounds ($56 million) in the six months ended June, from 33 million pounds a year earlier.

Positive forex movements added 6.7 million pounds to the group's profit.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 400.8 million pounds.

"Our ongoing European home credit businesses performed in line with expectations, Mexico continued to deliver positive business momentum and IPF Digital reported excellent top-line growth," Chief Executive Gerard Ryan said.

$1 = 0.7678 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

