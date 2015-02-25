Feb 25 International Personal Finance Plc reported a 4.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit before exceptional items as it lent more in Poland and Lithuania, its biggest markets.

IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.6 million borrowers in eastern Europe and Mexico, said its pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 123.5 million pounds ($191.3 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 118.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 783.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)