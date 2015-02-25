BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 International Personal Finance Plc reported a 4.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit before exceptional items as it lent more in Poland and Lithuania, its biggest markets.
IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.6 million borrowers in eastern Europe and Mexico, said its pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 123.5 million pounds ($191.3 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 118.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 783.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago