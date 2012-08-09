NEW YORK Aug 9 Bargain fees, reduced trading volume and low interest rates have as brokers scramble for business have become a "continuing reality" for the commodities brokerage industry, INTL FCStone Inc Chief Operating Office Scott Branch said on Thursday.

His comments came as he cautioned that the market remains mired in overcapacity even after the collapse of MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group. He was speaking on a conference call following the release of third-quarter results on Wednesday.

The New York-based broker, which reported record revenue in the third quarter to end-June, has seen some of the pressure on fees easing and a mild improvement in market conditions toward the end of the quarter, Branch said.

But it has yet to reap the benefits of its larger customer base because investors and commercial hedgers are not trading as much. The company picked up 1,100 new customers in the third quarter, double the amount it scooped up a year ago.

INTL and other FCMs have scooped up customers left without brokers following the shock collapse of MF Global last October and Peregrine last month.

The scandals over the misuse of customer funds at those brokers have damaged investor confidence, particularly among commercial hedgers, such as scrap merchants and cotton growers, but INTL believes it is well placed to benefit once investor appetites return.

The company's third-quarter net income almost doubled from the previous quarter to $4.7 million due in part to cost-cutting and its expanded business following the acquisition of MF Global's London Metal Exchange team.

Year-on-year, net income was down from $10.4 million. It reported record net revenue of $121.2 million, up 17 percent from a year ago.

The LME business turned in a profit of $1.2 million, up from a "small" profit in the second quarter as adjusted operating revenue jumped to $6.9 million from $5.4 million, Branch said.