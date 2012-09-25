NEW YORK, Sept 25 INTL FCStone Inc, a
mid-sized futures brokerage with a century-long history in the
market, is taking a novel approach toward the industrywide
problem of profitability: becoming a news agency.
Almost a year after buying on-line industry newsletter
CoffeeNetwork from Hencorp Group, a Miami-based coffee broker,
FCStone announced plans to broaden coverage into the four major
commodities - metals, agriculture, energy and softs. It already
has cotton and dairy news sites, Globecot News Network and
eDairy.
Under one website, CommodityNetwork, the company plans to
expand next year to offer news, market pricing and other
information for industry players, said Eileen Stein, vice
president of CommodityNetwork.
"We found that the best way to get to our customers or even
further ... is to leverage the information we have from our own
traders," Stein said in an interview. "Obviously we get the
information hot off the press from our clients. We go from tree
to cup when it comes to coffee."
The move follows a bruising year for commodity futures
brokers and traders after the scandals surrounding the collapse
of MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group knocked customer
confidence and hurt trading volumes.
Even before those crises, brokers were struggling with
falling commission fees amid stiff competition for business.
Historically low interest rates have also deprived them of the
revenue they used to earn on the cash in customer accounts.
As a result, some brokers sought new ways to bolster their
bottom lines - MF Global's chief executive Jon Corzine's
decision to invest in European sovereign debt, a move that
contributed to the broker-dealer's collapse, is the most
high-profile example.
While there are no parallels between the two, plunging into
news media, or the Fourth Estate as the industry is often known,
is the most unique in an industry that thrives on secrecy.
Yet, the media is facing issues that may be familiar to
FCStone.
Falling paper sales and a proliferation of free online news
sites mean newspapers are fighting to generate fresh revenue
streams. The industry also continues to reel from the
phone-hacking scandal that led to the closure of UK tabloid the
News of the World last year.
Even so, FCStone has experience in stepping into tumultuous
markets. In a highly opportunistic move, the broker transformed
its metals business by scooping up MF Global's former metals
team without even having the technology in place for its 50 new
staff.
Stein declined to state the network's revenue but said it is
a stand-alone division within the company that brings in
revenue. CommodityNetwork currently has just over 1,200 clients,
she said.
ThomsonReuters competes with CommodityNetwork to provide
news to market professionals.