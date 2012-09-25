NEW YORK, Sept 25 INTL FCStone Inc, a mid-sized futures brokerage with a century-long history in the market, is taking a novel approach toward the industrywide problem of profitability: becoming a news agency.

Almost a year after buying on-line industry newsletter CoffeeNetwork from Hencorp Group, a Miami-based coffee broker, FCStone announced plans to broaden coverage into the four major commodities - metals, agriculture, energy and softs. It already has cotton and dairy news sites, Globecot News Network and eDairy.

Under one website, CommodityNetwork, the company plans to expand next year to offer news, market pricing and other information for industry players, said Eileen Stein, vice president of CommodityNetwork.

"We found that the best way to get to our customers or even further ... is to leverage the information we have from our own traders," Stein said in an interview. "Obviously we get the information hot off the press from our clients. We go from tree to cup when it comes to coffee."

The move follows a bruising year for commodity futures brokers and traders after the scandals surrounding the collapse of MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group knocked customer confidence and hurt trading volumes.

Even before those crises, brokers were struggling with falling commission fees amid stiff competition for business. Historically low interest rates have also deprived them of the revenue they used to earn on the cash in customer accounts.

As a result, some brokers sought new ways to bolster their bottom lines - MF Global's chief executive Jon Corzine's decision to invest in European sovereign debt, a move that contributed to the broker-dealer's collapse, is the most high-profile example.

While there are no parallels between the two, plunging into news media, or the Fourth Estate as the industry is often known, is the most unique in an industry that thrives on secrecy.

Yet, the media is facing issues that may be familiar to FCStone.

Falling paper sales and a proliferation of free online news sites mean newspapers are fighting to generate fresh revenue streams. The industry also continues to reel from the phone-hacking scandal that led to the closure of UK tabloid the News of the World last year.

Even so, FCStone has experience in stepping into tumultuous markets. In a highly opportunistic move, the broker transformed its metals business by scooping up MF Global's former metals team without even having the technology in place for its 50 new staff.

Stein declined to state the network's revenue but said it is a stand-alone division within the company that brings in revenue. CommodityNetwork currently has just over 1,200 clients, she said.

ThomsonReuters competes with CommodityNetwork to provide news to market professionals.