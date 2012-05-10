May 10 INTL FCStone Inc expects revenue
to improve further following its aggressive expansion into the
metals brokerage business, Chief Executive Office Sean O'Connor
said on Thursday.
"The material revenue growth we've seen was largely driven
by the expansion activity a year ago," he said in the New
York-based commodities trading and clearing company's
second-quarter earnings conference call.
His comments came after the company, which bought Ambrian
Commodities and MF Global Holding's metal brokerage team last
year, reported on Wednesday evening a 6 percent rise
year-on-year in revenue in its March quarter to $116 million.
Those deals gave it ringdealing membership of the London
Metal Exchange, making it one of the largest players by
headcount on the LME market.
Its core commodities hedging and clearing divisions reported
double-digit revenue growth year-on-year.
But income dropped by 84 percent from $15.3 million a year
ago due to higher costs related to the expansion and low
interest rates. It was an improvement though from the loss
reported in the December quarter, just as the company had
swallowed the MF Global metals team.
While the growth has been aggressive, O'Connor said it will
pay off in the long term, he said.
Better trading conditions would drive revenue even higher
and have a meaningful impact on the company's bottom line, he
said.
The new metals business added just over $5 million to the
topline in the quarter, it said in a filing on Wednesday. On an
annualized basis, this is below the annual revenue of about $75
million to $100 million the team was estimated to generate at MF
Global.