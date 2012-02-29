* Says has made good start to 2012, expects "controlled
growth" this year
* Full year pre-tax profits up 9 pct to record 100.5 mln stg
* Dividend up 13 percent to 7.1 pence
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 29 Emerging markets lender
International Personal Finance posted record annual
profit as customer numbers grew and was confident of more
progress despite the current economic uncertainty.
The company, which operates in central and eastern Europe as
well as Mexico, said pretax profit for the year ended December
2011 rose by 9 percent from the previous year to 100.5 million
pounds ($159.2 million).
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the average profit
forecast was 100.9 million pounds.
International Personal Finance's customer base grew by 9
percent to 2.4 million, with profits at its Poland operation
rising by 35 percent to 66 million pounds, while the amount of
credit issued by the company also rose by 12 percent.
Gerard Ryan will take over as the company's chief executive
in April, and he was upbeat over the prospects for the business,
stating that International Personal Finance could quickly adapt
to any economic downturn by tightening its credit controls.
"I'm pretty optimistic," he said, adding that International
Personal Finance expected 2012 to be a year of "controlled
growth."
The company said 2012 had begun well, with good sales growth
and stable credit quality.
"The outlook statement is relatively upbeat," said Shore
Capital analyst Gary Greenwood, who kept a "hold" rating on the
stock.
Shares in International Personal Finance, which raised its
full-year dividend by 13 percent to 7.1 pence, edged lower by
0.5 percent to 223 pence in morning trade. At that price, the
company has a market capitalisation of around roughly million
pounds.