LONDON Dec 15 Emerging markets lender
International Personal Finance (IPF) warned on Thursday
that adverse movements in foreign exchange rates could hit its
profits, although it added it had continued to issue more
credit.
International Personal Finance offers home credit to
consumers in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Mexico
and Romania.
However, the company said its earnings could be hit as a
result of a weakness in the currencies of many of those eastern
European currencies against sterling.
"The current state of the global economy continues to make
the outlook for 2012 unusually uncertain. In addition, there has
been significant volatility in foreign exchange markets in 2011
and more recently a weakening of our trading currencies against
sterling," IPF said in a statement.
"Overall, we estimate that compared to the effective rates
used to translate overseas profits in 2011, current FX (foreign
exchange) rates would negatively impact reported profit by 14
percent," it added.
Shares in International Personal Finance closed down 3
percent at 181.80 pence on Tuesday, giving the company a market
capitalisation of around 470 million pounds.