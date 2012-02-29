LONDON Feb 29 Emerging markets lender
International Personal Finance posted record annual
profit as customer numbers grew and said it was confident of
more progress despite the current economic uncertainty.
The company, which mainly operates in central and eastern
Europe as well as Mexico, said pretax profit for the year ended
December 2011 rose by 9 percent from last year to 100.5 million
pounds ($159.2 million).
According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the average profit
forecast was 100.9 million pounds.
"Whilst the economic background continues to be uncertain,
we have good prospects for growth and are confident that the
business will continue to perform well," Chief Executive
Christopher Rodrigues said in a statement.
International Personal Finance proposed a full-year dividend
of 7.1 pence, up 13 percent from a year ago.